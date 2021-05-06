Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

