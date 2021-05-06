Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,865,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $71.98 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

