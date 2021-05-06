Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,063 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of 51job worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 2.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOBS opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

