Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVN. Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.35.

FIVN stock opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.05. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,890 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Five9 by 115.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

