Flashstake (FLASH) Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges. Flashstake has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $48,469.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flashstake has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00085494 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00076253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.00797617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.00 or 0.08852846 BTC.

About Flashstake

Flashstake (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

