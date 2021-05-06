Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.29.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 9,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

