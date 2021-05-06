Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.52 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

