Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £147 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £147 ($192.06) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLTR. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £160.45 ($209.63).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 115 ($1.50) during trading on Thursday, hitting £145.25 ($189.77). 179,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is £156.60 and its 200 day moving average is £145.78. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 9,358 ($122.26) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market capitalization of £25.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 515.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

