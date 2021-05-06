Fly Leasing (FLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Fly Leasing to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. On average, analysts expect Fly Leasing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

FLY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

