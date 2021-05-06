FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.700-7.400 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.15. FMC has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.53.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.