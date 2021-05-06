Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $200,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,040 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $11,520,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

