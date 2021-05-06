Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$1.35. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 17,250 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$110.27 million and a PE ratio of 17.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

