Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $96.00

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96.25 ($1.26), with a volume of 376651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.26).

The company has a market cap of £586.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 46.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.59%.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

