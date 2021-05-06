Formula One Group (FWONA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

