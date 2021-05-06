Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 998,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWONA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

