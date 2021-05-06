Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $240.00 at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $233.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.26.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $211.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.