Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%.

Shares of FNV traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.13. 802,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,771. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

