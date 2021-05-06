Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 51634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

