freenet’s (FRTAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$23.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

