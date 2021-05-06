Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,789,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.50 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

