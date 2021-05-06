Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €79.50 by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.35 ($81.59).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €66.08 ($77.74) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a fifty day moving average of €63.58 and a 200-day moving average of €65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.