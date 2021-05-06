Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FDP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.91. 2,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares in the company, valued at $523,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

