Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

