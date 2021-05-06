FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FTS International stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.62. 74,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35. FTS International has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

