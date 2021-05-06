Furucombo One Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00073351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00270186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $660.34 or 0.01178364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00806672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,985.98 or 0.99906245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

