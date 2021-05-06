FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CVS Health Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.55. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

CVS opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

