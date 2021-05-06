FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,493,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.77%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

