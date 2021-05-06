FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CF Bankshares Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CF Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

CFBK opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

