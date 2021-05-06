FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

CLR stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

