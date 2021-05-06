FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Lowered by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.84.

TSE:ELD opened at C$13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.43 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$47,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,432.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

