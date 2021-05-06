FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Cut by DA Davidson

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after acquiring an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

