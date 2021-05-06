FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lifted by Colliers Securities

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.52.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

OMCL stock opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

