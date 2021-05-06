FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Clorox in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

