FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Beacon Securities (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Viemed Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

VMD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.65. 1,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,821. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

