FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($7.47) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,582. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

