FY2022 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPRE. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

GPRE stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

