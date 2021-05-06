FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Profound Medical Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Raymond James decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.66. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE:PRN opened at C$22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.03. The firm has a market cap of C$457.81 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of C$15.43 and a 52-week high of C$36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 million.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

