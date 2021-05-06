FY2025 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 35,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

