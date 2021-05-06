Gala Price Reaches $0.0188 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Gala has a total market cap of $130.87 million and $531,975.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.73 or 0.00801517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.53 or 0.08926773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

