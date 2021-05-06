GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.12

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,185 shares of company stock valued at $266,114. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

