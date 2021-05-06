Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Reduced by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 68.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gartner by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

