GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

