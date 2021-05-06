GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 824.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,845,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

