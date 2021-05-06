General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $243.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.81.

GD stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.68. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

