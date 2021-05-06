George A. Lopez Sells 11,985 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICUI opened at $210.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.74.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

