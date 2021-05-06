GeyserCoin Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $51,355.07 and $500.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110,987.45 or 2.00175782 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 105% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000801 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,492,402 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

