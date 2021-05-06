GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE GFL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

