Gillian C. Ivers-Read Sells 3,952 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $21,894.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,507.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CLVS opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $351,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

