Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 132,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,817. The firm has a market cap of $763.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.