Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.32. 45,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

